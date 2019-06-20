Star chef line up for Chatsworth Country Fair revealed

Mary Berry, The Hairy Bikers and James Martin are the star chefs lined up to share their culinary expertise at this year’s Chatsworth Country Fair

Along with a mix of young and established local chefs showcasing their expertise across the three days (August 30 - September 1), the culinary heavyweights have become a much-anticipated attraction to the thousands of visitors who flock to the event each year.

James Martin will host a cooking demonstration and book signing at the event.

To start the weekend off, one of the nation’s favourite cookery writers and television presenters Mary Berry takes centre stage on Friday.

The past couple of years have been extremely busy for Mary who, alongside chairing the Chatsworth Country Fair in 2018, has been fronting several series’ for the BBC.

Mary has been a crowd favourite at the Country Fair for seven years.

She said: “I am really looking forward to appearing at Chatsworth Country Fair – it is the greatest, most special family day out, with something for everyone, in the most glorious setting, you can even bring your dog.”

Swapping his usual Saturday morning spot on television, James Martin will be hosting a cooking demonstration and book signing on Saturday 31, offering fans an opportunity to meet him face-to-face.

Closing out proceedings on Sunday, the Hairy Bikers will be bringing their usual cheek and charm to their Chatsworth Country Fair debut.

Si King and Dave Myers have become national treasures after cooking together for more than 20 years.

The Hairy Bikers said: “We are thrilled to be returning to Chatsworth for the Country Fair after having such a brilliant time in the area back in 2008 while we filmed our Hairy Bakers series.

“We were lucky enough to ride incredibly rare Brough Superior motorcycles and bake scones in the birthplace of afternoon tea! Everyone was so welcoming and we can’t wait to go back and be guest chefs at this event.”

The packed line up also includes a selection of local chefs including Chris Mapp, owner of the award-winning The Tickled Trout in Derbyshire who were the winners of Derbyshire Life Restaurant of the Year and Chef of the Year in 2018; Eva Humphries, aka the Wholefood Warrior, a nutritionist who is known for her easy and energetic food demonstrations; the self-taught bistro-style chef Luke Payne, who is head chef and owner at The Pack Horse, Hayfield and James Payne who, after studying at Barnsley catering college secured a position at Claridge’s in London, and is now head chef at Derbyshire’s Baslow Hall.

The Fine Food Village will be packed with more than 100 stalls with food to eat on the day as well as produce to take home.

Highlights announced for this year’s Country Fair include The Ukrainian Cossacks, the UK’s leading motorcycle display team, the Bolddog Lings and the Poppy Parachute Team.

Children will enjoy the Children’s March Past or the fairground rides.

Super advance tickets are available until 30 June with a 20 percent discount.

On the gate prices for adults are £25 each day and includes parking while children under 14 get in free. C

Gates open at 9am each day, with a closing ceremony at 6.30pm.

For more information on the event and to book tickets, see: www.chatsworth.org/countryfair



