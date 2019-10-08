Stagecoach is proposing changes to these Chesterfield bus services

Stagecoach is proposing changes to bus services in Chesterfield and Eckington from January 2020.

The firm said that demand for bus services is changing due to less people visiting town and city centres.

Some services are being reduced or withdrawn.

Stagecoach said: "We have worked to ensure key links are maintained and the impact of the changes are minimised. At the same time we are creating direct links to Sheffield and Chesterfield Hospital reducing the need to change buses and making the bus a more viable alternative to the car. "

Have your say on the proposed changes here

The proposed changes, which would happen from January 26, are listed below:

Service 43

This service will be rerouted to serve Newbold, running via Newbold Road, Littlemoor and St John’s Road, creating new links to Whitttington Moor and onwards to Dronfield and Sheffield, without the need to travel via Chesterfield town centre. Buses will run twice an hour during Monday to Saturday daytimes over the full route with an extra bus per hour between Dronfield and Sheffield on Mondays to Fridays. When combined with service 44, there will be a bus every 15 minutes (every 20 minutes on Saturdays) between Meadowhead, Woodseats and Sheffield.

Existing services 50, 50A and 50B will continue to provide up to four journeys per hour on Sheffield Road to Sheffield. In addition service X17 will continue to provide a fast link from certain stops on Sheffield Road to Sheffield. The link between Sheffield Road and Dronfield will be maintained by service 44 albeit on a lower hourly frequency.

MORE NEWS: Have your say on proposals to reduce opening hours at these seven Derbyshire libraries​

MORE NEWS: Here’s a list of the roads closed on the day of the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon



Service 44

A revised timetable will be introduced to coordinate with service 43 (see above) but will still run every hour during the daytime.

Service 51

Buses will run every 30 minutes during Monday to Saturday daytimes. Bigger buses will be introduced. The extension to Chesterfield rail station will be withdrawn due to low usage. Hourly service X1 Chesterfield – Clay Cross - Alfreton – East Midlands Outlet - Nottingham provides an additional fast journey per hour between Clay Cross and Chesterfield along the A61.

Service 70

This service will be withdrawn due to low usage.Alternative facilities exist for some customers on services 50, 50a, 50b, 53, 74a and 80.

Service 72

This service will be replaced by service 80 with a revised timetable between Brimington and Chesterfield and will run as service 80 via Chesterfield Royal Hospital. In Sheffield the route will extend to The Moor to better serve the growth areas of Sheffield City Centre. Between Staveley and Chesterfield buses will run via Hady and Chesterfield Hospital, creating new links.

Service 74

The timetable will be revised to coordinate with service 77, providing direct buses every 15 minutes during the daytime between Brimington and Chesterfield. Service 74 will continue to operate every 30 minutes between Chesterfield and Staveley, but will be reduced to operate hourly between Staveley and Duckmanton with one journey per hour operating to Mastin Moor instead as Service 74a to provide two buses per hour between Lansbury Avenue and Chesterfield with service 80

Service 80

The timetable will be revised. One bus an hour will be extended beyond Brimington via Staveley, Mastin Moor, Renishaw, Killamarsh and Crystal Peaks to Sheffield (replacing service 72). In Sheffield, buses will serve The Moor. New links will be created to/from Chesterfield Royal Hospital.