Staff threatened during robbery at Derbyshire shop
Staff were threatened during a robbery at a shop in Derbyshire.
The crime happened at the Spar in School Lane, Baslow, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.
A man – described as being 5ft 8in tall, stocky with a ginger beard and wearing black trousers, a blue or grey hooded top and carrying a carrier bag – threatened staff and demanded money from the till.
Police said he left the shop with a ‘substantial’ amount of cash and drove off in a white van.
Detectives are appealing for anyone with CCTV that covers the area – as well as drivers who may have captured footage of the man – to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 856-030821.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101