Staff threatened during robbery at Derbyshire shop

Staff were threatened during a robbery at a shop in Derbyshire.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 6:13 pm

The crime happened at the Spar in School Lane, Baslow, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

A man – described as being 5ft 8in tall, stocky with a ginger beard and wearing black trousers, a blue or grey hooded top and carrying a carrier bag – threatened staff and demanded money from the till.

Police are probing the crime.

Police said he left the shop with a ‘substantial’ amount of cash and drove off in a white van.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with CCTV that covers the area – as well as drivers who may have captured footage of the man – to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 856-030821.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101

