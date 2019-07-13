Springwell Community College students turn on the style at prom
Dazzling youngsters from Springwell Community College marked the end of their academic year in style as they arrived for their prom in an array of fashions fit for a cat walk.
Many from the college, on Middlecroft Road, at Staveley, even rolled-up for the proceedings in a variety of eye-popping, chauffeur-driven vehicles including a fire engine, a soft-top limo and a sports car.
1. Travelling in style in a soft-top chauffeur-driven limo
