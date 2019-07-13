The youngsters marked a wonderful occasion in a fitting stately setting at Chatsworth.

Springwell Community College students turn on the style at prom

Dazzling youngsters from Springwell Community College marked the end of their academic year in style as they arrived for their prom in an array of fashions fit for a cat walk.

Many from the college, on Middlecroft Road, at Staveley, even rolled-up for the proceedings in a variety of eye-popping, chauffeur-driven vehicles including a fire engine, a soft-top limo and a sports car.

Students enjoyed the sunshine in a soft-top car as they arrived for their prom

1. Travelling in style in a soft-top chauffeur-driven limo

Smartly-turned out for an evening's celebrations

2. The fab four get ready to party

Students put on a fab show arriving in some amazing vehicles including this pink fire engine.

3. Firing-up for fun with the arrival of a pink fire engine

Waving to their pals with a wonderful evening ahead of them

4. Youngsters had a ball as they arrived in a pink fire engine

