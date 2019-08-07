Sponsored children's pool party in Chesterfield will raise money for a very good cause

Young swimmers will take the plunge in a sponsored pool party to celebrate the fifth anniversary of a Chesterfield children's swimming and physiotherapy club.

Samantha Yeomans is hosting the party for all patients under Chesterfield Children’s Physiotherapy and swimmers who attend Sammy’s Seals Swim Classes.

Samantha said: " I set up these businesses independently in 2014 so felt it was time to celebrate.

"We have decided to raise money for the local special school Ashgate Croft."

The event will be held at Highfield Hall Primary School swimming pool in Newbold on Tuesday August 20.

Samantha added: "All the patients are invited to a half hour swim and are invited to bring their siblings All who take part will get a school certificate and badge and hopefully we will raise some money.

"The babies will be sponsored for either a double submersion under water or the older ones will swim a width of the pool. Along with the sponsored swim we have a lucky dip, name the teddy and a cake sale."

Samantha can be contacted on 07568 054927