Spireites spread festive cheer at Chesterfield hospital

Chesterfield FC Community Trust organised the club’s annual visits to Ashgate Hospicecare and Chesterfield Royal Hospital, helping the Spireites players and staff to spread some festive cheer.

Spireites defender Haydn Hollis explained that it’s a good opportunity for him and the rest of the squad to get involved in the community.

He said: “It opens your eyes up as players. It’s great to come out in the community and meet some people.

“We’ve been chatting to people and helping them wrap their Christmas presents and just seeing their day to day life.”

Ashgate Hospicecare nurses Veronica Doxey and Gail Fawbert spoke about the impact of having the players meeting the patients.

Veronica said: “It’s been amazing and they’ve been really good with the patients, talking to them and helping them wrap their Christmas presents.”

Gail added: “They’ve really enjoyed it.

“They didn’t know the players were coming so it’s been a great surprise for everybody.

“For the footballers to be interacting with the patients, it’s been fantastic.”

The players and staff then visited the children’s ward at Chesterfield Royal Hospital and delivered various gifts to the kids.

Allison Hobbs, who is a HR partner at the hospital, said: “It’s lovely to have them because nobody wants to have to be in hospital, especially over Christmas time.

“It’s really nice for the children to meet the players and they bring a bit of Christmas cheer.”

The players donated to the cost of the presents handed out to the children and Zoe, manager of The Works in Chesterfield town centre, helped out by providing a generous discount.