We spoke to a Derbyshire based SEND charity about proposed changes to EHCPs and importance of expanding specialist provision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government has proposed to reform the EHCPs (Education and Health Care Plans) – with changes set to be announced in a schools white paper due to be published in October.

EHCPs were launched as a part of the Children and Families Act 2014 and helped to put individually tailored health and social care needs into legally binding plans to ensure children with special needs and disabilities received support they require to access education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the details of the reforms have not been revealed yet, the plans have caused a lot of concerned among the families and carers of children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Chrissa Wadlow, the founder of Sunshine Support, said that specialist schools were a lifeline for many children with special educational needs.

Speaking to Schools Week, Dame Christine Lenehan, the strategic advisor for SEND, said that discussions were ongoing about whether EHCPs should only apply to special school pupils.

This comes after last year, the government announced that £740 million would be invested to create more specialist places in mainstream schools – to reduce pressures on oversubscribed specialist provision.

The SEND provision across Derbyshire has been under severe criticism in recent years, with many children with special needs and disabilities forced to attend mainstream schools or left without school places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We discussed the importance of EHCPs and special school provision with Sunshine Support – a Derbyshire based organisation, which provides support for parents, carers, and professionals who support children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) across the UK.

Why specialist schools are so vital?

Due to the shortage of school places in specialist provision, a number of Derbyshire children with special educational needs have been asked to attend mainstream schools despite their EHCPs clearly stating they required specialist provision.

Many have faced temporary or permanent exclusions due to not coping in an overwhelming environment not catered to their complex needs.

Chrissa Wadlow, the founder of Sunshine Support, said: "Specialist schools aren't a luxury – they are a lifeline. For many children, mainstream settings simply cannot meet their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Specialist schools offer experienced staff, therapeutic environments and a curriculum which puts wellbeing first.

"The very fabric of many mainstream school buildings, which have stood for often considerable amounts of time, are no longer fit for purpose: corridors are narrow, there is a huge shortage of breakout or quiet spaces and increasing class sizes place huge pressure on the practicality of classrooms.

"Those with sensory differences simply find these spaces too overwhelming and there is nowhere for them to regulate. Specialist schools provide a much more accessible, low arousal environment that then enables a child to engage with learning and thrive.

"Denying children access to this provision is denying them an education.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What challenges children with SEND face in mainstream schools?

Chrissa, a mum of four, explained that mainstream schools are often ‘underfunded, overstretched and ill-equipped’ to meet the needs of SEND children – with pupils well-being and quality of education affected.

She said: "When children are forced to stay in environments that can’t support them, the result is emotional distress, school trauma, and in many cases, complete school avoidance.

"We need to be clear that this isn’t a matter of which school they prefer – it’s about which school they require.

"Maintained settings are also under considerable pressure to respond to attendance difficulties using a punitive, and in some cases, borderline threatening approach. This doesn’t support a child who is unable – not unwilling - to access the environment, as it doesn’t change anything for them. It just causes distress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the details of the education white paper have not been announced yet, it is understood that ministers hope to enhance greater inclusion in mainstream schools, so less children with special needs rely on expensive and oversubscribed specialist provision, the Guardian has reported.

Chrissa said: “If these rumoured proposals go ahead, they would be nothing more than a cost-cutting exercise, reducing a child’s wellbeing and education to nothing more than a number on a spreadsheet.

"It’s impossible to simply bolt on a bit of specialist support and expect it to work, especially where the fundamental environment cannot change, including classroom layout and spaces.

"Children with complex needs require consistent, expert-led environments, not temporary, underfunded initiatives in settings that are fundamentally wrong for them. We need more specialist placements, not fewer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What needs to change to provide better support for SEND children?

While the proposed reforms to EHCPs have caused worries among parents, the current provision does not support the needs of SEN children well enough.

Ofsted found that families of SEND children in the Derbyshire were ‘in crisis’ and were ‘ignored’ by the local authority with some pupils missing years of education.

Speaking about reforms to EHCP system, Chrisa said: “We need to stop the dangerous rhetoric about removing EHCPs for mainstream settings as it’s causing deep distress across the SEND community.

"Rather than unsubstantiated rumour, the government needs to listen to the concerns of the community and provide clear, concrete answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Sunshine Support, we are inundated every day with calls for help from families who are fighting with all their might to get their child’s basic needs met.

"The SEND system needs a complete overhaul with proper training for all staff regardless of the setting where they work, therapeutic support in schools, early and specific intervention, and an EHCP system that protects, not punishes, our most vulnerable.

"More than anything, the government must realise the law itself does not need to change: the system requires sufficient resourcing and prioritising to ensure Local Authorities can implement the law effectively and robustly.”

Message for SEND children parents and carers

Chrisa has highlighted that while the uncertainty around the SEND reforms has understandably caused concerns, parents should still apply for EHCP for their children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained that any ‘wholesale change’ would need to go through extensive public consultation and then the law would also need to be changed. This would require and lengthy and complex process.

She said: “There are no changes to EHCPs right now and importantly no changes to legal timescales that need to be met, to the level of support which needs to be provided and to the way in which education, health and social care needs to be considered together.

"Don’t let any talk of potential changes put you off or delay you in getting the support that your child needs now.”