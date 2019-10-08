Special event will allow bereaved Chesterfield parents to remember their little ones this Baby Loss Awareness Week

Chesterfield parents who have experienced the death of a baby will be able commemorate their little one’s life at a special event to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The Wave of Light memorial event, which is being hosted by Chesterfield SANDS, a stillbirth and neonatal death charity, and will take place at Brimington Crematorium on Tuesday, October 15 at 6.45pm.

The service will be followed by a candlelit walk to the Never Land Baby Memorial Garden within the crematorium grounds.

The Wave of Light is a global event that aims to provide an opportunity for bereaved parents, families and friends to remember lost infants- and break the silence and stigma surrounding pregnancy and baby loss.

Nicky Whelan, chair of the Chesterfield branch of SANDS, said she hoped that the annual event will spark conversations about baby loss and allow local bereaved parents and families to ‘talk about their precious babies’.

“Our annual event also gives all bereaved families a beautiful and special way to remember their child,” said Nicky.

“It ends with families carrying lanterns on our candle lit walk to the Never Land Baby Memorial Garden, where they can hang tags in memory of their babies and all babies taken too soon.”

Clea Harmer, chief executive of SANDS, said: “Baby Loss Awareness Week is a unique opportunity for parents to commemorate their babies who died.

“I hope the annual Wave of Light will help bereaved families in Chesterfield feel less isolated and alone in their grief.

“Pregnancy loss or the death of a baby is a tragedy that affects thousands of people every year.

“It is devastating for parents and families and it’s vital they get the bereavement support and care they need, for as long as they need it.”

Baby Loss Awareness Week runs from October 9-15 every year in the UK.

It sees those affected by pregnancy and baby loss unite with others across the world to honour their babies’ lives and lost pregnancies.

Sadly, the death of a baby is not a rare event. Around 15 babies die before, during or soon after birth every day in the UK, according to SANDS.

For more information and support visit www.babyloss-awareness.org or email babyloss@sands.org.uk.

