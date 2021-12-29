Sixth form students raise more than £2,000 for Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospice

The students walked a whopping 26.2 miles through Chesterfield and into the Peak District for Ashgate Hospice

The classmates, who are all in Year 12 at Outwood Academy Newbold, walked a whopping 26.2 miles through the Peak District to raise vital funds for Ashgate Hospice.

Based in Chesterfield, the hospice provides specialist palliative and end-of-life care to patients with a life-limiting illness and their families across North East Derbyshire.

It is a cause close to the students’ hearts as they all know someone who has been supported by the hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The students have raised more than £2,400 for Ashgate Hospice

Chloe Kestle, who was among the 11-strong group, said: “It was challenging at some points but we kept each other’s spirits high and finally finished after 11 hours.

"We are all extremely proud we have completed it and raised money for a great cause and we are grateful for all the people who have supported us and hope we have made a better Christmas for residents at Ashgate Hospice.”