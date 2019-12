A Shirebrook railway worker was found hanged at his home.

The inquest into the death of Macauley Jervis, of Bluebell Close, was opened at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, December 17.

Emma Serrano, Derby and Derbyshire assistant coroner, said the 23-year-old was born in Sutton.

She said: “He was found hanging at his home address.”

Adjourning the inquest to a later date, she said: “Given the nature of his death, I am requesting for me to be made aware of any mental health involvement.”