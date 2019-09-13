Sheffield Christmas Market 2019: These are this year's dates

It may still be more than three months away, but many people will already be thinking about Christmas.

And the much-loved Christmas markets will once again be making a return to Sheffield this year.

READ MORE: Two men die in horror Derbyshire road crash

More than 50 cabins arrive down Fargate, the Peace Gardens, Tudor Square, around Sheffield Town and Barker’s Pool for residents to enjoy.

There’s always a vast choice on offer for customers with seasonal gifts being sold as well as delicious food, drink and plenty other attractions.

Santa’s Grotto is always a firm favourite for families as excited children get the chance to have a photo with Father Christmas himself.

The Christmas Market will return to Sheffield on Thursday, November 14 and run right up until Christmas Eve.

Customers can access the market from 10am until 6pm on Sunday through to Thursday and until 8pm on Friday and Saturday.

READ MORE: Derbyshire landlord defends threat to shut down wedding over smuggled booze

There will be one big change to the markets this year as the popular Sleigh Bar at the top of Fargate will be replaced with an even bigger Alpine Bar.

It will be the first time in six years that the Sleigh Bar hasn’t featured at Sheffield Christmas Market after organisers made the announcement on Facebook.

They said: “Myself and the rest of the Sleigh Bar family are very sorry to have to announce we will no longer be attending Sheffield Christmas Market due to the organisers of the event, Percival events and markets.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of our customers old and new for your loyal support over the past six years. You have watched our family-run bar grow from to strength to strength your custom has been greatly appreciated."