‘Serious’ crash on road in Chesterfield area
A ‘serious’ crash has happened on a road in the Chesterfield area this morning.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 8:34 am
Shortly before 7.30am, a spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire said: “Due to a serious road traffic collision on the A632 near Spitewinter, our X17 services are experiencing disruption and are currently unable to serve Kelstedge and Matlock.”
The Derbyshire Times has asked Derbyshire Constabulary for more details about this incident – we will let you know what they say when they get back to us.