Two 'selfish' motorists were arrested after being found to be over the legal drink-drive limit after they crashed into each other in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Roads Police said one of the drivers blew 46 and the other 77 on a breath test. The legal limit is 77.

Picture by Derbyshire Roads Police.

"Good luck explaining this to your insurance company," they tweeted.

The incident happened in Coal Aston.