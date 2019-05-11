See pictures at day one of Chatsworth Horse Fair

From elegant dressage and exciting horse show jumping to gripping cross country, Chatsworth International Horse Trials is this weekend delivering three days of thrilling equestrian action at Chatsworth House.

Gemma Schwarz, head of marketing at Dodson & Horrell which is running the event, said: "It has been a great day here at Chatsworth and we can’t wait for the action over the next couple of days. It looks as if we’re in for some really top-class competition. Chatsworth House provides a unique backdrop for this special event and we are extremely proud to be a part of it."

Chatsworth Horse Fair Zara Tindall.

Chatsworth Horse Fair Parsley ridden by Sophie Miller.

Chatsworth Horse Fair Minnie Longden.

Maddison Boswell on La Chance.

