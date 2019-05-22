Second man dies after horrific crash on M1 in Derbyshire

A second man died nearly two months after a horrific crash on the M1 in Derbyshire, it has emerged.

Emergency services were called to the M1 northbound carriageway between junction 30 for Barlborough and 31 for Aston at around 12.30pm on March 22.

According to police at the time, a white Volkswagen Crafter van had stopped in lane one and was hit by a red Ford Ka, which was then hit by a coach.

The driver of the van - 83-year-old Derek Jacobs, of Edgware, Middlesex - died at the scene.

It has now emerged that 78-year-old Charles Scripps, of East Hunsbury, Northampton - who was a passenger in the car which was being driven by his wife - died in hospital on May 9.

An inquest into Mr Scripps’ death was opened at Chesterfield coroners’ court on Wednesday.

Coroner Pete Nieto said police investigations were ongoing and ‘there may be prosecutions’.

He adjourned Mr Scripps’ inquest to a date yet to be fixed.

An inquest will also be held for Mr Jacobs.