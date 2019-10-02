Sculpture made of 100,000 knives lands in Derbyshire to highlight impact of violent crime

The Knife Angel has landed in Derbyshire to convey a powerful message.

Yesterday on Tuesday, October 1, the National Monument against Violence and Aggression arrived at Derby Cathedral.

Known as the ‘Knife Angel’ the spectacular 27ft sculpture, made from up to 100,000 bladed weapons collected in knife banks during police surrender schemes across the country, was carefully installed by a team of experts who had given their time for free.

The sculpture was created at the British Ironwork Centre by sculptor Alfie Bradley to highlight the impact violent crime, particularly those involving knives, has on people, families and communities.

Relatives of those killed by knife crime were invited to engrave the blades with names and messages for their loved ones as part of the sculpture.

Already the Angel’s presence has made an impact, with mor ethan 3,000 people visiting on the first day.

The Knife Angel will be on display throughout the month. Pic: @DerbysPCC

The sculpture will be in place next to the Cathedral on Irongate, Derby until Wednesday, 30th October, with the best time to visit being between 10am and 8pm, when volunteer marshalls will be in place to explain its significance and talk about how we can all play our part in reducing knife crime.

