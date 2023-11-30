News you can trust since 1855
School starters 2023: Here are 29 adorable first class photos from across Derbyshire

Starting school is a special occasion - for both parents and our little ones!
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:59 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 14:26 GMT

Following our school starters’ special in the Derbyshire Times we can now bring you all the images in an online gallery.

It is certainly a time we will always remember – and to celebrate our new starters Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre has been out and about taking photos of our first classes.

Take a look at some of these adorable pictures of children who started their school journey in 2023.

Abercrombie Primary School reception class.

1. Abercrombie Primary School

Abercrombie Primary School reception class. Photo: Brian Eyre

Spire Infants reception class.

2. Spire Infants

Spire Infants reception class. Photo: Brian Eyre

Spire Infants reception class.

3. Spire Infants

Spire Infants reception class. Photo: Brian Eyre

Christ Church CofE Primary School reception class.

4. Christ Church CofE Primary School

Christ Church CofE Primary School reception class. Photo: Brian Eyre

