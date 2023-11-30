School starters 2023: Here are 29 adorable first class photos from across Derbyshire
Starting school is a special occasion - for both parents and our little ones!
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:59 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 14:26 GMT
Following our school starters’ special in the Derbyshire Times we can now bring you all the images in an online gallery.
It is certainly a time we will always remember – and to celebrate our new starters Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre has been out and about taking photos of our first classes.
Take a look at some of these adorable pictures of children who started their school journey in 2023.
