Santas stepping out in Chesterfield

A Chesterfield park will be transformed into a sea of red this weekend as hundreds of Santas step out.

Up to 1,500 people are expected to take part in the 2019 Chesterfield Santa Fun Run & Walk.

Runners in last year's Chesterfield Santa Run.

A spokesman said: “This year’s event is planned to be bigger and better than last year.”

The race takes place in Queen’s Park on Sunday, December 22.

John Cannon, race director, said: “There’s going to be a Santa train running, Ashover Brass Band playing, Spire radio will be there and a choir.

“Chesterfield football community trust will be at the event with their shooting challenge game and walking football will be taking place inside the park.

“It’s going to be a really good day.”

There are two races at the event – a 1,500-metre event aimed at families, which starts at 9.30am, followed by a five-kilometre run at 10.30am.

Mr Cannon, who runs events company Cannon Events, which has organised the fun run, said: “At the moment we have got 500 people entered, but we expect entries to go up each day.

“People come from all over. We have entries from Nottingham and Sheffield and Mansfield. We even have two blind entrants coming across from Sheffield to do it this year.

Santas taking part in last year's Chesterfield Santa Run.

“People can even enter on the day, providing we’ve still got Santa suits in their size.”

Entrants are encouraged to raise money for Chesterfield’s Ashgate Hospicecare, a cause close to Mr Cannon’s heart.

The 55-year-old, of Mulberry Grove, Old Tupton, said: “It’s a good local charity. My cousin, Kathleen Saint, passed away there a few years ago and my aunt, Sheila Dudley, passed away last year.

“A lot of people will know the hospice, plus it’s starting to do a lot in the community.

“It’s nice to put this event on and support it.

“I am hoping we can raise about £4,000.”

Entry for either event, which includes a Santa suit, is £12 for those aged 16-plus and £7 for children aged 11-15 – those who enter the 5k can run the 1,500m for no extra cost.

Children aged 10 and under can only enter the 1,500m – entry is £5. To enter and for further details, see bit.ly/36NPMcH