Santa set to make appearance at RSPCA Chesterfield's annual Christmas fair

The RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch is gearing up for its annual Christmas Fair next month.

This year's festive fundraiser takes place at Hasland Village Hall on Saturday, November 2, from 11am-3pm.

Money raised from the event will be used to help care for neglected and abandoned animals at the RSPCA's Chesterfield Animal Centre.

Organisers say there will be a wide variety of craft stalls for visitors to browse for gifts, while youngsters will be able to tell Santa what they would like for Christmas between noon-2pm.

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer for the branch, said: "We are so excited to see everyone come and join us at the start of our Christmas festivities.

"We can’t wait to see everyone, including their dogs, to come along and join us in the fun and have a great afternoon helping us raise money for animals in need. Our new wonderful range of Christmas cards and 2020 calendar will be on sale also, where all proceeds raised go directly to help the animals in our centre."

It costs Chesterfield Animal Centre £1,200 per day to keep its doors open and care for more than 600 animals each year.