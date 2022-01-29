Sale of 133-acre regeneration site near Chesterfield could lead to 600 new homes

The huge Staveley Works site, off Works Road, Staveley, close to the A619, has long been regarded as one of the key regeneration locations in the Chesterfield borough.

Chesterfield Borough Council's Local Plan has identified it as an opportunity for housing, a new school and a HS2 train maintenance depot.

The land has now been bought by Harworth Group plc, which describes itself as ‘a leading regenerator of land and property for sustainable development’.

A developer has completed its purchase of the 133-acre Staveley Works brownfield site near Chesterfield which could provide up to 600 new homes.

The news has been welcomed by council chiefs.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “We welcome Harworth’s involvement in supporting the regeneration of this brownfield site.

"The Staveley Works site has been identified within our local plan as a key strategic site for development of both housing and business premises and there are several partners already working hard to ensure this regeneration is realised.

"We look forward to working with them to progress this development and ensure it benefits the local community.”

An outline planning application for the development is now expected to be submitted by Harworth in 2023.

The company has also promised to work with the Staveley Town Deal Board ‘to ensure that the development complements and enhances these wider regeneration plans’.

Coun Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, has previously promised to develop brownfield ‘wherever this is viable’ ahead of green fields.

However, she has admitted there is a ‘balancing act’ to meet housing demand while protecting green spaces.

Andrew Blackshaw, chief operating officer at Harworth, said: "Staveley is one of a number of recent acquisitions by Harworth as part of our strategy to grow our strategic land portfolio.

"We look forward to working with local authorities, landowners and other local groups to unlock the significant potential of this brownfield site."