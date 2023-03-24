Safety concerns after infants pupils from Derbyshire school forced to pick up litter every week as site full of rubbish

Young pupils from Cotmanhay Infants School in Ilkeston clean up a mess left by passers-by at the school site every week – and the rubbish keeps coming back.

Yesterday, local police officers appealed to residents to pick up their litter so children can focus on education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Ilkeston Police SNT said: “Huge thank you to Cotmanhay Infants.

Young pupils in Ilkeston clean up a mess left by passers-by at the school site every week, as rubbish keeps coming back. Yesterday, local Police officers appealed to residents to pick up their litter so children can focus on education.

“Every week Reception use their Forest School and unfortunately they have to spend the first hour clearing up all the rubbish that has been thrown over the fencing, that shouldn’t have to happen!

“Can we please be using the bins that are distributed in and around Cotmanhay to prevent our children having to pick up the mess in their education time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some parents have expressed their concerns about safety of children litter picking.

Sarah Leanne Hearson said: “That's council litter pickers job surely? Kids don't go school to bag up random peoples rubbish, how you know no needles or glass?”

Infants have picked up a full bag of rubbish lately and parents have expressed their concerns over kids' safety.