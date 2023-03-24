News you can trust since 1855
Safety concerns after infants pupils from Derbyshire school forced to pick up litter every week as site full of rubbish

Police have asked residents to pick up their mess after parents expressed concerns over safety of primary pupils forced to pick up litter so they can use their Forest School.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:58 GMT

Young pupils from Cotmanhay Infants School in Ilkeston clean up a mess left by passers-by at the school site every week – and the rubbish keeps coming back.

Yesterday, local police officers appealed to residents to pick up their litter so children can focus on education.

A spokesperson for Ilkeston Police SNT said: “Huge thank you to Cotmanhay Infants.

Young pupils in Ilkeston clean up a mess left by passers-by at the school site every week, as rubbish keeps coming back. Yesterday, local Police officers appealed to residents to pick up their litter so children can focus on education.
“Every week Reception use their Forest School and unfortunately they have to spend the first hour clearing up all the rubbish that has been thrown over the fencing, that shouldn’t have to happen!

“Can we please be using the bins that are distributed in and around Cotmanhay to prevent our children having to pick up the mess in their education time.”

Some parents have expressed their concerns about safety of children litter picking.

Sarah Leanne Hearson said: “That's council litter pickers job surely? Kids don't go school to bag up random peoples rubbish, how you know no needles or glass?”

Infants have picked up a full bag of rubbish lately and parents have expressed their concerns over kids' safety.
Russ Lexi Parkins added: “Our children don't have to pick litter up. That's a job for the council or caretaker. They’re at school to be educated not to work.”

