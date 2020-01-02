Rural Action Derbyshire is looking for people to join its Board of Trustees

Rural Action Derbyshire, is looking for people who are interested in making a difference in Derbyshire to join its Board of Trustees.

Rural Action Derbyshire is a registered charity with a long track-record of supporting people in rural areas.

Set up in 1924 to address issues such as education, employment and basic services such as electricity and water supplies, nowadays we work to address a range of issues that affect people living in the countryside.

Beverley Parker, Chief Executive of RAD said: “Living in a rural area isn’t always the idyllic lifestyle that many envisage it will be.

“Transport, the erosion of local services and the cost of living are added pressures that impact more on vulnerable people, or those on limited incomes.

“Mental health, social isolation and poverty are all very real issues. What we do is to highlight those issues, and work with communities to identify ways to improve people’s lives.”

There are currently three volunteer Trustee vacancies and applications are being invited from anyone who has an interest in supporting rural communities in Derbyshire. Requirements are enthusiasm, some relevant skills and experience, along with being able to spare the appropriate time.

Simon Taylor, Chair of Rural Action Derbyshire said: ‘Trustees play a vital role in the work of any charity, and at RAD we have been very fortunate to have some excellent Trustees who have really supported the development and success of our work.

“We now have an opportunity to recruit additional Trustees and we are keen to hear from anyone who would like to help us to support rural communities across Derbyshire.

“We are looking for three people to join our Board of Trustees.

“We are seeking individuals who are open-minded, comfortable with change, who have proven they can work in a team and who are passionate about rural issues.”

A Trustee Information Pack and application forms are available from the RAD website.

If you have any queries please email Simon Taylor, Chair of Trustees at chair@ruralactionderbyshire.org.uk or Beverley Parker, CEO on 01629 592971 or email b.parker@ruralactionderbyshire.org.uk.