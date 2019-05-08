Royal Baby: First pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son

The first pictures of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s newborn baby son have been released.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have presented their newborn son to the world, with Meghan declaring: ‘It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy.’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry proudly show off their newborn son. Photo - DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle as her husband held their two-day-old child, Meghan added: ‘He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm.’

As they both laughed, Harry said: ‘I don't know who he gets that from.’

Meghan added: ‘He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days.’

Asked who the baby takes after, Meghan said: ‘We're still trying to figure that out.’

Photo - DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Harry said: ‘Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks we're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows.’

Asked how he found parenting, Harry added: ‘It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.’

Harry said they were looking forward to spending some ‘precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.’

Asked about going to see the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, Meghan said: ‘We just bumped into the duke as we were walking by which was so nice. So it'll be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family and my mum's with us as well.’

Harry added: ‘Another great grandchild.’

Later, asked to show more of their son's face to the cameras, Meghan laughed as Harry joked: ‘He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well, wonderful.’

Meghan added: ‘Thank you everybody for all the well wishes and kindness, it just means so much.’

Meghan and Harry were beside themselves with joy giggling and looking into each others eyes as they spoke.

The duke gently cradled his son in his arms and could not resist sneaking a peek down at him as he apparently slept.

Meghan put her hand on the small of Harry's back as she listened to him talk.