Rogue Chesterfield landlord put tenants at risk from 'potentially dangerous' electrical defects

A rogue landlord in Chesterfield has been fined for a second time after continuing to put her tenants at risk.

Rasa Zubaviciute, 45, of Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, was convicted of offences relating to the condition of a property she owns and lets in St Margaret’s Drive, Chesterfield.

Images from inside the home.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on A61 near Chesterfield

Zubaviciute had been convicted of the offences at Derby magistrates’ court and was sentenced by Chesterfield magistrates' court for failing to comply with two improvement notices served by Chesterfield Borough Council.

The court was particularly concerned about Ms Zubaviciute’s failure to comply with the second improvement notice, which had been served in response to an electrical report showing potentially dangerous defects that placed both the occupants and neighbouring properties at risk.

The court also noted that her previous conviction in August 2018 had also related to failure to provide electrical certificates.

Zubaviciute was ordered to pay a total of £5,684.91.

Help and advice for private tenants and landlords is available from the council’s private sector housing team by calling 01246 345748.