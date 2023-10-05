Retired teachers relocate their popular wine business to north Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The founders of Dronfield Wine World have noticed an upturn in footfall since moving to The Forge precinct in the town centre from their original base at Callywhite Lane.

Richard said: “It’s doubled in turnover. Before, we were a bit out of the way – we were a destination shop with very good customers. Now, there is a lot more browsing. Only yesterday, two people popped in and ordered 150 hampers of wine and bits and bobs.”

Jane and Richard, who live in Dronfield, welcomed their first customers at The Forge a fortnight ago and are hoping to meet new ones when they celebrate the shop’s opening on Saturday, October 7. There will be sparkling wine to enjoy and 10% off any wines throughout the day (discount does not apply to spirits, beers and deli).

Jane Taylor and Richard King, founders of Dronfield Wine World, have opened a new shop in The Forge, Dronfield.

Richard said: “We have 500 different wines from around the world. We are also South American specialists and stock more Chilean wines than anyone else in the UK, mainly for the fact that I’m from Chile originally.”

Prices range from £7 for Spanish wine up to £150 for vintage port. Customer favourites include Humo Blanco from Chile and Snapper Rock from New Zealand, both of which are Sauvignon Blanc.

"We pride ourselves on the fact that we have tasted every wine,” said Richard. “We go to trade tasting and if we like it, we stock it.”

Tasting nights for customers are held on a regular basis. The next one has a Stars of South Africa theme with guest speaker and will be held on October 20; tickets cost £15. The big pre-Christmas tasting night, on November 10, will offer 100 different wines to choose from; tickets for this event cost £15. Booking for both is essential on 01246 411703 or email: [email protected]

Richard and Jane in their new shop at The Forge.

The square layout of the shop, which was formerly occupied by a jewellery business, offers a good display area for the wine. Richard said: “The other shop was like a little Tardis where you would walk in and it would go on forever.”

Dronfield Wine Works was born seven years ago after Jane and Richard retired from their careers in teaching. Richard, 68, said: “Jane’s passion was wine. I was a cave-dwelling beer drinker, prehistoric man; I knew about Chilean wines and that was it; I know a lot more now.”

The couple first met at Liverpool University where they were students. Richard said: “When I said that I was going back to Chile, we said we’d go for two years and we stayed for 16 years. Jane’s revenge was to say I’m going to Sheffield to do a masters in education and we’ve been here ever since.”

Richard and Jane will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary next year by renewing their wedding vows in Dronfield where they live. They have a a son Simon, 33, who lives in Dronfield and a daughter Laura, 35, living in Chile.