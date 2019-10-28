Retired Derbyshire police dog dies

A retired Derbyshire police dog who served his country at the London 2012 Olympics has died.

Wilbur the Derbyshire police dog has died

Wilbur died at yesterday, Sunday and a spokesperson for the Derbyshire Constabulary Dog Section said: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that retired Police Dog Wilbur passed away peacefully.

"He came to Derbyshire from the Dogs Trust and had a great career as an explosives search dog, including working at the 2012 Olympics in London.

"Wilbur enjoyed a long and happy retirement with his handler and family. Now running free over the rainbow forever. Thank you for your service."

