The team received a call yesterday at around 3pm to assist Yorkshire Ambulance Service with a fallen female mountain biker.

The casualty had taken a fall in the Hingcliff Common area above Langsett and was given pain relief.

Her arm injuries were also splinted at the scene before she was taken to a waiting ambulance by stretcher.