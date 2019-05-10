Remembering those killed or injured in the Markham Colliery disaster 81 years ago today

The Bishop of Derby speaking to the crowds as they wait at the pit-head after the Markham Colliery disaster, 11th May 1938. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
One of the worst mining disasters in the UK took place 81 years ago today.

An explosion at Markham Colliery, near Bolsover on Tuesday May 10, 1938 claimed the lives of 79 men and left more than 30 injured.