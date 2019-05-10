Remembering those killed or injured in the Markham Colliery disaster 81 years ago today The Bishop of Derby speaking to the crowds as they wait at the pit-head after the Markham Colliery disaster, 11th May 1938. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up One of the worst mining disasters in the UK took place 81 years ago today. An explosion at Markham Colliery, near Bolsover on Tuesday May 10, 1938 claimed the lives of 79 men and left more than 30 injured. Chesterfield retailer celebrating after one of its very own handmade briefcases is being sold in famous London store Revealed - the richest people in the East Midlands