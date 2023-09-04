Red Arrows and Lancaster Bomber soar over Derbyshire at Chatsworth Country Fair – see stunning video and photos

A breathtaking display of aviation prowess took centre stage in the skies over Chesterfield and Chatsworth House this Sunday, as the iconic Red Arrows aerobatic display team and a majestic Lancaster Bomber soared above the town. This awe-inspiring spectacle was captured by local residents Ann Parker and Kathryn Doran on video, and Nick Rhodes in photographs, leaving onlookers in awe.

The display was a highlight of the annual Chatsworth Country Fair, an event celebrated for its grandeur and entertainment. Thousands of spectators gathered at the fairgrounds to witness the aerial extravaganza, with many residents enjoying the display from their gardens in Chesterfield.

The Red Arrows, renowned worldwide for their precision and skill, executed a series of gravity-defying manoeuvres that left spectators on the edge of their seats. Their crimson Hawk jets weaved intricate patterns in the sky, leaving streaks of red and white smoke in their wake. The sheer speed and precision of their formation were nothing short of mesmerizing.

Adding to the spectacle, a Lancaster Bomber, a historic relic from World War II, roared through the skies with a thunderous engine sound that harked back to a bygone era. The Lancaster's graceful flight provided a nostalgic contrast to the modern aerobatics of the Red Arrows, reminding spectators of the rich aviation history that spans generations.

In the morning, the Red Arrows wowed the crowd at the Bournemouth Air Show before embarking on a journey from Bournemouth Airport in the afternoon to deliver their breathtaking performance at the Chatsworth Country Fair.

While the display season is winding down, there are still several valuable opportunities to witness the Royal Arrows in action this month:

September 9: Southport Airshow display

September 9: Scottish International Ayr Show display

September 10: The Great North Run display

September 14: Jersey International Air Display

September 14: Guernsey Air Display

September 16-17: Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow