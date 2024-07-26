A rare butterfly has been seen in Derbyshire for the first time since records began.

Rare Purple Emperor butterfly seen in Derbyshire for the first time
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first ever Purple Emperor butterfly for Derbyshire was seen on July 8 this year on a driveway in Bretby.
According to records by Butterfly Conservation, which date back to 1829, this rare butterfly has not been seen in our county over the last 195 years.
However, over recent years, Butterfly Conservation East Midlands have been monitoring the northward movement of the iconic Purple Emperors across the UK – from their strongholds in the Southern counties including Hants, Wilts, Surrey and Sussex up to Leicestershire.
Ken Orpe, Derbyshire Recorder at Butterfly Conservation, explained that the butterfly could have moved further North in recent years due to climate change.
In October last year, Mr Orpe, had the idea of planting Sallows in woodlands in Derbyshire – as the Purple Emperor females use this plant to lay their eggs.
He arranged for a Joint Venture of South Derbyshire District Council and Butterfly Conservation East Midlands to purchase 600 plants.
Several organisations including National Trust, The National Forest and Toyota UK, have been involved in planting the plants in Derbyshire woodlands.
Everything was ready for the arrival of His Imperial Majesty and all that was left to do was impatiently waiting for the royal visit.
Mr Orpe said: "Thankfully the sighting at Bretby was very close to one of the locations where we had arranged for the Sallows to be planted - great when a project comes to fruition!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.