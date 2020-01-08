Rail users call for regeneration of Chesterfield station area

Rail users have had their say on what should happen to the area around Chesterfield train station when the nearby landmark Chesterfield Hotel is bulldozed.

Chesterfield Borough Council has approved plans to raze the iconic Malkin Street building, close to the station, “to allow future regeneration/redevelopment of the site”.

Chesterfield station area masterplan. Steve Grainger, 70.

We spoke to people using the station this week to see what they hoped was the future for this key gateway to Chesterfield town centre.

Steve Grainger, 70, visiting Chesterfield from Tamworth, said: "The area does look a bit tired but it is not alone. Most town centres need major regeneration and it is a national rather than a local problem.

"If they are knocking down the hotel it seems a perfect time to smarten the area up."

Katie Green, 20, said: "I use the station a lot and it would be nice if they did this area up a bit. It has character in some ways but is a bit bleak."

Chesterfield station area masterplan. Katie Green, 20.

Harry Short, 21, said: “It needs more signs to tell people who might not know the area where they are going. I’d like to see more community centres in town so that could be a good option for the old hotel site.”

Hiva Essa, 26, from Derby, said: "The area does need a bit of work. A few more signs would be helpful. If it was not for Google maps I wouldn't have been able to find the town centre."

Chesterfield station area masterplan. Harry Short, 21.