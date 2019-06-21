Pump+Grind in Chesterfield to hold 'ultimate ladies' night' in aid of mental health charity

An independent café and bar in Chesterfield says it is set to host 'the ultimate ladies' night' to raise money for the mental health charity Mind.

Pump+Grind, on Stephenson Place, will hold the Frocktails event from 5pm on Saturday, June 29.

It will feature clothing boutiques, limited-edition cocktails and a raffle with prizes including clothing, restaurant vouchers and make-up and styling sessions

A spokesperson for Pump+Grind said: "It's the perfect excuse to let your hair down and get together with your girl gang."

The spokesperson described Mind as 'an amazing charity that works tirelessly to provide support to those suffering from mental health problems'.