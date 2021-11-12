Prominent north Derbyshire building and former pub set to be bulldozed for affordable homes

Councillors will meet next week to decide whether to back their officers and give the green light for the empty Ellen House, on Heath Road, Holmewood, to be bulldozed to make way for 19 affordable properties.

The brownfield site, described in planning documents as being in a ‘key position’ for development, is a former office building most recently put to use by housing association EMH Care and Support.

However, until 2008, the building served the village as a pub and restaurant known locally as The Jolly Farmer – which many people have fond memories of.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellen house, in Holmewood, faces demolition after planning officers backed plans to transform the site into an affordable homes development.

In their report, North East Derbyshire District Council officers say the plan should be given conditional approval when the planning committee meets on Tuesday, November 16.

There are a series of conditions, including when work begins, the design of the new properties and the amount of open space included.

The officers’ report says: "The site comprises previously developed land containing two buildings, one a large office building (Ellen House) and the other residential (The Mews).

"Both are no longer in use and the site is falling into disrepair.

“Neither building on site has any form of protection.

“The proposal is for 19 dwellings, all affordable units. The council has a short fall in its affordable housing provision and the provision of this level of affordable housing weighs strongly in favour of the development.”

Previous stories about the development have sparked a debate in Holmewood about what people would like to see on the site – with many asking for Ellen House to be turned into a pub once again.

Julie Shepherd said on our Facebook page: “It would be nice if it was a pub or restaurant. We have enough new houses being built here as it is.”

Julie Perry said: “This was a good pub in the past and they should make it a pub again so people have somewhere to eat and drink.”

BRP Architects, which has drawn up the plans for affordable flats and semi-detached houses, says it will provide ‘much needed affordable housing’.