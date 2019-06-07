Professional boxer to donate earnings from next fight to help with his younger brother's recovery after serious crash in Derbyshire

A professional boxer from Derbyshire is to donate his earnings from his next fight to his younger brother who is still recovering in hospital after a serious crash more than two months ago.

Charlie Hancock, of Eckington, was on his way to work when his Vauxhall Corsa was in collision with a bus on Southgate, Eckington.

Callum Hancock with his brother Charlie. Callum is going to donate his earnings from his next boxing match to help with his brother's recovery.

The 26-year-old was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was in a coma.

His family were told on several occasions to prepare for the worst.

Thankfully, Charlie has started to respond to treatment but there is still a long way to go.

Charlie's older brother Callum, who has already raised funds for the Air Ambulance, says he is now going to donate his earnings from his next boxing match to help Charlie with his recovery.

On his fundraising page, Callum wrote: "My brother was involved in a road traffic accident which left him fighting for his life.

"Charlie suffered multiple life threatening injuries to his heart, lungs and liver.

"His kidneys had shut down and he lost his spleen immediately.

"He also broke his ribs, hip, legs, knee, ankle and wrist but these are his minor injuries.

"The machines have supported him for nine weeks now but this is only the start.

"When the time comes for Charlie to live with out the machines again he is going to need rehabilitation on his speech, walking, movement and any other obstacles what have yet to surface.

"Six times in the first ten days me and my family got told to say our goodbyes to Charlie.

"Everything so far what has come Charlie's way he as upset the odds and made it through the night

"I have got my 10th professional fight coming up on the 19th July and I always contribute towards a charity but this time I want to donate my purse and more to my brother's recovery.

"Any support is very much appreciated."

If you would like to make a donation, click here