Sarah Barley-McMullen, chair of Pride in Belper trustees, said: “The day began with a heartfelt opening speech welcoming the entire LGBTQIA+ community, alongside friends, families, and allies. The message was clear: Pride in Belper marches against hatred towards trans people, marches for hope, and marches for the future of our children. This spirit of unity and resilience was felt throughout the day.”

Belper Boom drummers headed the parade of smiling supporters who lit up the streets with colourful music and outfits. Belper School carried the first banner, followed by 20 others that represented the full spectrum of sexualities and gender identities.

Stallholders filled the Memorial Gardens, King Street, and the Market Place, each carefully chosen to complement the local independent shops, ensuring the day benefitted the whole town. More than 30 shops showed their support by decorating their windows in colourful solidarity. The creativity didn’t stop there — young people judged the window displays, adding a special touch of youth engagement to the celebrations.

Live music filled the air with artistes performing in the Memorial Gardens, along Strutt Street, and in the Market Place, providing a lively soundtrack to the day. Crich Brew Company brewed two exclusive new beers specially for the occasion, giving attendees a unique taste of Pride in Belper.

Sarah said: “For many, it was the biggest and best Pride in Belper yet. It radiated positivity and showed just how strongly a community can come together when there is genuine belief that, in Belper, it is possible. Everyone there truly welcomed one another visibly, wholeheartedly, and without exception.”

1 . Pride in Belper 2025 Belper Boom leads the parade through the streets (photo: WkdBrit Photography)

2 . Pride in Belper 2025 Colourful banners and outfits on parade (photo: WkdBrit Photography)

3 . Pride in Belper 2025 All ages march in the parade (photo: WkdBrit Photography)