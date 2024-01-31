Popular Chesterfield pub reopens - after flood ruined brand new refurb with cost almost £150k

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mile At Brampton welcomed its first customers at the premises on Chatsworth Road just before Christmas. The pub, which has a 160-year-long history had previously been known as the Dizzy Duck and The Old Grouse Inn, but closed permanently in August after it was sold to the Yorkshire Pub Stuff.

The company invested almost £150k in the pub refurbishment and the venue was set to open under the new name at the end of October. But a day before the official reopening, the building was flooded due to heavy rain brought by Storm Babet.

Garry Astle, director of Yorkshire Pub Stuff and the new owner of The Mile said: “We’d just done a massive refurb on the site and were getting ready to re-open but we were flooded a day before. Everything was brand new inside but we had to rip it out and start over.

"When the flood started in October the fire brigade used our pub as a safe area for residents at first because they did not expect the pub would be underwater. It had not been affected by the previous floods. When the water level started raising, firefighters had to move everyone to the church.

"We had to buy new cellar equipment, new flooring, panels, sitting. We basically had to re-do it all over again, which was quite depressing and it has cost us a fortune. We are happy that we are finally open and we are excited to welcome new customers.”

After investing another £68k and two months of hard work, The Mile at Brampton re-opened – with a brand new drink menu including deals between Monday and Thursday. Every Thursday the venue hosts a quiz night and plans for the future include a prosecco cocktail brunch at the weekends.

The pub is open from 4pm to 11pm Monday to Thursday, from noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday and from 12pm to 11pm on Sunday.