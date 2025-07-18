Popular bar in Derbyshire village closed until further notice

A popular micro bar in Eckington is closed until further notice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inn at the Electra, a micro bar at Southgate in Eckington, has announced it’s sudden closure earlier today (Thursday, July 17).

The venue, which opened last year, is set to remain closed until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a online statement, Emma Laver, Landlady at the Inn at the Electra, said: “I am closing the bar until further notice. This is due to unrest and my children and our memories are more important than anything.

"I will keep you updated after our holiday and sorry for any inconvenience.”