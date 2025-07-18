Popular bar in Derbyshire village closed until further notice
A popular micro bar in Eckington is closed until further notice.
Inn at the Electra, a micro bar at Southgate in Eckington, has announced it’s sudden closure earlier today (Thursday, July 17).
The venue, which opened last year, is set to remain closed until further notice.
In a online statement, Emma Laver, Landlady at the Inn at the Electra, said: “I am closing the bar until further notice. This is due to unrest and my children and our memories are more important than anything.
"I will keep you updated after our holiday and sorry for any inconvenience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.