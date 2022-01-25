Police warn drivers flouting Derbyshire town centre pedestrianisation rules

Officers in Bolsover say they have had reports of drivers flouting the rules.

PCSO Zaneta Pieprzak, from Clowne and Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We have taken reports that drivers are not abiding by the restrictions.

Police have warned motorists to keep away from a pedestrianised area of Bolsover town centre. Image: Derbyshire police.

"We will be monitoring this and in the near future we will be working with parking enforcement officials to enforce the restrictions.”