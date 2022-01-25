Police warn drivers flouting Derbyshire town centre pedestrianisation rules
Police have warned motorists to keep away from a pedestrianised area of a Derbyshire town centre.
Officers in Bolsover say they have had reports of drivers flouting the rules.
PCSO Zaneta Pieprzak, from Clowne and Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We have taken reports that drivers are not abiding by the restrictions.
"We will be monitoring this and in the near future we will be working with parking enforcement officials to enforce the restrictions.”
We have approached Bolsover Town Council for comment.