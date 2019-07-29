Police want to trace this man in connection with Chesterfield shop thefts

Call police on 101 if you recognise this man.
Call police on 101 if you recognise this man.

Police have released two images of a man they would like to identify in connection with two incidents at a convenience store in Chesterfield.

The first incident took place on Sunday, 14 July at about 6.20pm when a man entered the store on Horse Chestnut Close, Boythorpe, and stole household goods, placing them in a rucksack. When he was challenged by an assistant, he left the store on foot.

Call police on 101 if you recognise this man.

Call police on 101 if you recognise this man.

Then on Tuesday, 23 July, at around 9.20pm, a man entered the same store and stole household goods, e-cigarettes and a number of scratchcards. He put the items in a bag and his pockets and left the store.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "The man, pictured, was in the shop on both occasions and may be able to help us with our enquires."

Call Derbyshire police on 101 and quotw reference number 19*387837.