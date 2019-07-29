Police want to trace this man in connection with Chesterfield shop thefts

Police have released two images of a man they would like to identify in connection with two incidents at a convenience store in Chesterfield.

The first incident took place on Sunday, 14 July at about 6.20pm when a man entered the store on Horse Chestnut Close, Boythorpe, and stole household goods, placing them in a rucksack. When he was challenged by an assistant, he left the store on foot.

Call police on 101 if you recognise this man.

Then on Tuesday, 23 July, at around 9.20pm, a man entered the same store and stole household goods, e-cigarettes and a number of scratchcards. He put the items in a bag and his pockets and left the store.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "The man, pictured, was in the shop on both occasions and may be able to help us with our enquires."

Call Derbyshire police on 101 and quotw reference number 19*387837.