Police very concerned for safety of missing Chesterfield man
Derbyshire police say they are very concerned for the safety of a Chesterfield man who has gone missing and are appealing for help in finding him.
Shaun was last seen today at the Chesterfield Arms in Newbold Road at around 4.45pm yesterday (Thursday 17 August).
The 45-year-old is around 6ft tall and is wearing stone wash jeans, a white long sleeved Adidas top with a navy stripe and a pair of white trainers with a blue stripe.
Anyone who has seen Shaun, or knows where he is, is asked to ring the force on 999 quoting reference 927-170823.