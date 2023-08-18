News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire police say they are very concerned for the safety of a Chesterfield man who has gone missing and are appealing for help in finding him.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 18th Aug 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read

Shaun was last seen today at the Chesterfield Arms in Newbold Road at around 4.45pm yesterday (Thursday 17 August).

The 45-year-old is around 6ft tall and is wearing stone wash jeans, a white long sleeved Adidas top with a navy stripe and a pair of white trainers with a blue stripe.

Anyone who has seen Shaun, or knows where he is, is asked to ring the force on 999 quoting reference 927-170823.

