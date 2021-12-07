Police ‘very concerned’ for missing Derbyshire girl
Police say they are ‘very concerned’ for the safety of a missing girl from Derbyshire.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 9:14 am
Updated
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 9:15 am
Roxanne Ratcliffe-Delrosso, 12, was reported missing shortly before 3pm on Monday.
According to officers, she is around 5ft 6in tall, of medium build and has red/pink hair.
She has links to Belper and Ilkeston and police want to hear from anyone who may have seen her or knows of her current location.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force, including reference 061221.