Police 'very concerned' for Derbyshire girl who has vanished
Police say they are ‘very concerned’ for the welfare of a 16-year-old Derbyshire girl who is missing.
Oliwia Palka was last seen in the Oakwood area of Derby at around 11.25pm last night (Tuesday, February 8).
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “She is described as white, with blonde hair and is of slim build.
"Oliwia was wearing a green jumper and shorts when last seen (as shown in image).
“Oliwia has links to the Mansfield area.
“If you have seen Oliwia or know where she may be, please contact us quoting reference MPSN/431/22,” the spokesperson added.
Contact Derbyshire police officers using the following methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/
Phone – call officers on 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.