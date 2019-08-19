Police seize 'substantial' amount of cannabis in Clay Cross

A tip-off from a member of the public led to police seizing a 'substantial' amount of cannabis.

Officers from Clay Cross Police Safer Neighbourhood Team attended an address on Thanet Street, Clay Cross and discovered a 'substantial' cannabis grow in all rooms of the property.

The'substantial' cannabis grow

A male who was at the property has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

A post on the force's social media warned: "You grow it, we will mow it"

If you see anything suspicious or have any information on drug activity please contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101.