Police reveal how car ended up in north Derbyshire garden

Officers from the North East Derbyshire Response team posted the images on social media after an incident in Duckmanton.

The unit tweeted: “Afternoon shift straight out to a road traffic collision at Duckmanton.

Police in north Derbyshire have posted pictures of a car which ended up in a north Deryshire garden. Image: Derbyshire police.

"Driver reversing off his drive and slips on accelerator causing it to lurch back.