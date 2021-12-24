Police reveal how car ended up in north Derbyshire garden
Police have released images of a car which ended up in a north Derbyshire garden after an incident yesterday.
Friday, 24th December 2021, 9:27 am
Updated
Friday, 24th December 2021, 9:35 am
Officers from the North East Derbyshire Response team posted the images on social media after an incident in Duckmanton.
The unit tweeted: “Afternoon shift straight out to a road traffic collision at Duckmanton.
"Driver reversing off his drive and slips on accelerator causing it to lurch back.
"Luckily no injuries and only damage to garden and car. Looking like it’s going to be a busy shift!”