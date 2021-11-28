Police release last known sighting of man missing in Chesterfield as search continues

Jahvon Simmons, 28, had been in the Association bar with a friend on Thursday night but they became separated and Jahvon left alone.

Officers investigating his disappearance have discovered that he was last seen outside the Chesterfield Hotel building at 1.37am on Friday morning.

On Friday, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said “Jahvon is from Reading and working in Chesterfield with a colleague. He does not know the area.

Jahvon Simmons is missing in Chesterfield.

“He is black, about 6ft 1in, and of athletic build. He was wearing a black puffer jacket, black jeans and possibly black Nike trainers.

“We are extremely concerned for his welfare and are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

“Have you seen Jahvon? Were you driving in the town on Friday morning with a dash-cam device? Do you live nearby and have CCTV cameras?”