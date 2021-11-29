Police release CCTV in bid to find young man who vanished on Chesterfield night out

Jahvon Simmons had been in the Association nightclub with a friend on Thursday night but they became separated and Jahvon left alone.

Officers investigating the 28-year-old’s disappearance have since discovered that he was last seen in Brewery Street, Chesterfield, at 2.45am on Friday morning.

The CCTV image released shows the clothes he was last seen wearing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Jahvon Simmons have released this CCTV image of him on the night he went missing. Image: Derbyshire police.

Jahvon, who is from Reading in Berkshire, is Black, about 6ft 1ins, and of athletic build.

He was wearing a black puffer jacket, black jeans and possibly black Nike trainers. In previous photos Jahvon was pictured wearing a nose ring, however, officers have been told he no longer wears this.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “The force is extremely concerned for the safety of Jahvon as he has not been seen or heard from since Thursday and is not from the area.

“Officers are particularly keen to speak to any drivers who were in the area and may have dashcam footage from around the Brewery Street area at around 3am.”

Anyone who can help should contact the force using the 999-emergency number, quoting reference 493 of 26 November.