Officers are appealing for help to find missing man from Winster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard was last seen at around 8.30 am today (Monday, June 30).

The 68-year-old from Winster is described as around 5ft 9ins tall and of a medium build with grey medium, length hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard is believed to be wearing a blue checked shirt and shorts.

Richard is described as around 5ft 9ins tall and of a medium build with grey medium, length hair.

Anyone who has seen Richard or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 499 of 30 June:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.