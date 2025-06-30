Police launch appeal for help to find 68-year-old man missing from Derbyshire village
Richard was last seen at around 8.30 am today (Monday, June 30).
The 68-year-old from Winster is described as around 5ft 9ins tall and of a medium build with grey medium, length hair.
Richard is believed to be wearing a blue checked shirt and shorts.
Anyone who has seen Richard or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 499 of 30 June:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.