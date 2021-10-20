Police issue warning about derelict properties after ‘major rescue’ in Derbyshire

Emergency services attended a derelict property in Shirland on Tuesday night after receiving reports that a male was trapped inside.

A spokesperson for Stonebroom, Pilsley, Shirland and Morton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We would like to remind you all about the dangers of properties like this.

“Dangerous structures can become weaker, unstable and collapse.

Derbyshire police said a male was rescued after becoming trapped in a derelict building in Shirland.

“The building was boarded up and surrounded by fencing and clearly unfit for use.

“We have also had reports of children frequenting the property and grounds. Please inform your siblings as to the dangers of such places.

“We would also like to thank the young individuals for alerting us to the cries for help – you are heroes.”