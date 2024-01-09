Police issue plea for help finding missing Derbyshire woman as fears grow for her welfare

Police have issued an appeal to members of the public for help finding a missing Derbyshire woman, as fears grow for her welfare in the cold weather.

The 36-year-old was last seen on Monday evening and, due to the low temperatures, police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare. Della was last seen wearing a black coat and blue jeans and was thought to be on foot in Ilkeston.

Anyone who has seen Della or knows where she might be now should get in touch with police immediatel,y using one of the below methods, quoting incident 897 of January 8:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101