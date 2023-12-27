Police have issued an appeal for help finding a missing Derbyshire teenager.

14-year-old Levi, who is missing from his home in Long Eaton, was last seen in the town at around 7.45am on Tuesday 26 December.

He is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall and of a slim build with strawberry blonde hair. Levi was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with orange on the sleeves and pink baseball boots. He was carrying a Harry Potter rucksack.

Anyone who has seen Levi, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 182 of 26 December:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101